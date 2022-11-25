Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.76% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

AY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.