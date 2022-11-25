Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.95% of California Resources worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRC. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.70%.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.