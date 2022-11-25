Deutsche Bank AG Buys 59,944 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Robert Half International worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after acquiring an additional 110,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

