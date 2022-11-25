Sigma Planning Corp Sells 352 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

