Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

