Bryan H. Hall Sells 7,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.56 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $404,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.