Lone Star Friends Trust Acquires 27,660 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 27,660 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,671,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of System1 stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

SST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of System1

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the third quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in System1 in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.