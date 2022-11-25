David Francis Sells 1,800 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 30th, David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62.

Shares of MMS opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

