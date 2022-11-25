Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

