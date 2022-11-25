Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 150,000 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of STSA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.