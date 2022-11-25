Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $51.19 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

