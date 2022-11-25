Deutsche Bank AG Buys 150,296 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.63% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

