Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

