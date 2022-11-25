Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $671.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

