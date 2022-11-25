Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.43 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

