Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,988,481 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,988,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $166.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

