Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,094 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAD opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

