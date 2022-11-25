Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

