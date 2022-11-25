Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.78% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 7,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,427,311.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 166,128 shares of company stock valued at $750,000. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.