iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.