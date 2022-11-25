Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,624 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

