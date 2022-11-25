Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 3,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XDJL opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

