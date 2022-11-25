Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of PFG opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

