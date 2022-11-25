Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $55,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $146.20 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $151.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

