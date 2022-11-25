Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,922 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

