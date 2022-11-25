Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,201 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08.

