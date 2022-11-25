Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,664 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 412,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

