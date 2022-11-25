Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,310 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.02 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

