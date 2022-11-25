Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 212,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 260.3% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

