Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 103,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,067,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,959,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

