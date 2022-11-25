First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $49.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.