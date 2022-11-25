AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

