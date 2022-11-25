iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.