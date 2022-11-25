Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.58.

