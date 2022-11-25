iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.