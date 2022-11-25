Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFAV stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

