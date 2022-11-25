Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $28.44 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

