Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,370 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

