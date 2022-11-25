Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 78.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.