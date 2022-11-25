AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $86.10 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

