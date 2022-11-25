AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,679 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,679 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Primo Water worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $288,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Stock Down 2.0 %

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.13 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

