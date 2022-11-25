Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 16,710 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

IWO stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $308.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

