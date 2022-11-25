Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix by 318.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 106.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $1,216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,271.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concentrix Stock Performance

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.