Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,128,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,934,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 492.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 423,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 351,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,162,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $50.23 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

