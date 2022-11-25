Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after buying an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $52,743,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV opened at $82.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

