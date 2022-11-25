AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,620 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.