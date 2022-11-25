ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SMDV stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.