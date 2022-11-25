Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $231,294.36 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $4,950,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $5,800,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 839.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

