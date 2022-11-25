UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

