Robert W. Baird Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $378.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

